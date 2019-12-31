Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.78.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 65.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 53.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.26. 7,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average of $84.63. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $60.88 and a 52 week high of $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

