SelfSell Market Capitalization Achieves $63,547.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $63,547.00 and $10,923.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036132 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000248 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.