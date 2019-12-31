Sentinel Chain Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Gate.io, IDEX and COSS. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $247,790.00 and approximately $375.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.01350596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024614 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120671 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain’s launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, COSS and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

