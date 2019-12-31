Sentinel Protocol Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges including GDAC, DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $2.57 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008145 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,194,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX, GDAC, Bittrex, Bibox, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

