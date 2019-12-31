SkinCoin One Day Volume Reaches $1,291.00 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One SkinCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Mercatox. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $38,898.00 and approximately $1,291.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin launched on June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SkinCoin Token Trading

SkinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

