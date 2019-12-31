SmartCash (SMART) Hits One Day Volume of $14,762.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and HitBTC. SmartCash has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $14,762.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,215.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.22 or 0.01804990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.24 or 0.02858517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00579684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00626001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062760 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00383666 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinExchange, Braziliex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.