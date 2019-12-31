Smartshare Reaches Market Capitalization of $861,721.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. Smartshare has a total market cap of $861,721.00 and $165,420.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $33.94, $50.98 and $24.43.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00191217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.04 or 0.01360515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120857 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

