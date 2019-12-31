Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

SLGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SLGL opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $174.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.98% and a negative net margin of 223.99%. The company had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,471,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

