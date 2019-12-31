HC Wainwright Increases Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target to $26.00

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.08% from the stock’s current price.

SLGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of SLGL opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.62. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.98% and a negative net margin of 223.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sol Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

