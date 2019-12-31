SoMee.Social (ONG) Market Cap Reaches $293,635.00

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, SoMee.Social has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One SoMee.Social token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $293,635.00 and $1,758.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.01323212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00122688 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social’s genesis date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,833,333 tokens. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social. SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social.

SoMee.Social Token Trading

SoMee.Social can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoMee.Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

