SounDAC (XSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.00

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. SounDAC has a market cap of $41,168.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SounDAC has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One SounDAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036039 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000985 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SounDAC Profile

XSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

