Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

ONCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCE. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,319,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$113.57 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,933. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Spark Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $114.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.78.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 358.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spark Therapeutics will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

