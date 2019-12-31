Spendcoin (SPND) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $625,300.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00190628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01334029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121048 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

