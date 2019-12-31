Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 183.75 ($2.42).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) target price (up previously from GBX 155 ($2.04)) on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of LON SPT traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 251.50 ($3.31). 417,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 221.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 189.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.76. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 110.80 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 242 ($3.18).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

