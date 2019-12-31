Stakinglab (LABX) Price Hits $0.0532

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for about $0.0532 or 0.00000736 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Stakinglab has a market cap of $21,546.00 and approximately $520.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 33.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00642066 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001178 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,064,780 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

