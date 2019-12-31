Stealth (XST) Achieves Market Cap of $2.01 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Stealth has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Stealth has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $3,988.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004338 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001222 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008875 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00053152 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,313,374 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.