Stellar (XLM) Price Hits $0.0457 on Top Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, BCEX, BitMart and Bittrex. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $917.06 million and $157.70 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.01329215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00122767 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,054,779,554 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Vebitcoin, Ovis, Cryptomate, Sistemkoin, ABCC, HitBTC, Koinex, CryptoMarket, Huobi, Gate.io, Kraken, BitMart, Liquid, Exmo, Kuna, Stronghold, Binance, Indodax, CEX.IO, OTCBTC, Poloniex, OKEx, C2CX, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinEgg, RippleFox, Exrates, Koineks, Stellarport, ZB.COM, Kucoin, BCEX, Kryptono, GOPAX and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

