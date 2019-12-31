Steven XU Purchases 30,000 Shares of Thc Global Group Ltd (ASX:THC) Stock

Thc Global Group Ltd (ASX:THC) insider Steven XU purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($8,510.64).

ASX THC traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting A$0.38 ($0.27). 517,248 shares of the stock were exchanged. Thc Global Group Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.31 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of A$0.63 ($0.45). The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.39 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.43.

