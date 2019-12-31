Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 31st (AMD, BRBR, CLB, DRI, NIO, OXM, PEB, PLAN, PLL, POL)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, December 31st:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $52.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR). Consumer Edge issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $42.00 to $39.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $47.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. Citigroup Inc currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Corp currently has $3.80 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.10.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PolyOne Corporation is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. PolyOne are dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. PolyOne, business is structured to provide operations with the specialized polymer materials, services and solutions need. PolyOne are a premier provider of specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. A leading provider of specialized custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, as well as specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. “

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was downgraded by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Swann from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

