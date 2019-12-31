Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMLP. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMLP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.21. 547,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.76 million, a PE ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,781,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 429,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 253,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 160,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 309,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 119,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.