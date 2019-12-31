SuperCoin Price Down 76.9% Over Last 7 Days (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last week, SuperCoin has traded down 76.9% against the dollar. SuperCoin has a market cap of $54,940.00 and $232.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 51,105,508 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

