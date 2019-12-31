Suretly (SUR) Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Suretly has a market capitalization of $100,576.00 and approximately $99.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Suretly token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00005854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $437.78 or 0.06024715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029895 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036341 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,289 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

