Suretly (SUR) Reaches Market Cap of $100,740.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Suretly has a market capitalization of $100,740.00 and approximately $98.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Suretly has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00005916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.90 or 0.06045438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029888 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036275 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Suretly Profile

SUR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,289 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

