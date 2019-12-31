sUSD (SUSD) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $11.28 million and approximately $52.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00013675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00191237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.01369834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120800 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 11,429,609 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

