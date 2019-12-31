Svb Leerink Downgrades Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) to Market Perform

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Svb Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00. Svb Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $542.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%. The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,955.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 93.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

