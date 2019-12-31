Swap Price Hits $0.0445 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Swap has a total market cap of $338,409.00 and approximately $250,494.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swap has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00190543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01333191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00121005 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 7,603,822 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap.

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.