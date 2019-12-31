Swipe Price Tops $1.31 (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00018073 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Swipe has a total market cap of $52.84 million and $13.52 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.01367461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024778 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120831 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,471,822 tokens. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

