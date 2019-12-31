Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.0202 on Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $11.59 million and approximately $366,643.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bittylicious and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00579965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011335 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010684 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 574,794,135 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Binance, YoBit, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

