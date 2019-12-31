TE-FOOD (TFD) Reaches Market Cap of $3.61 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TFD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $4,493.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Kucoin, DEx.top and IDEX. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.01367461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024778 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120831 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 567,917,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,350,583 tokens. The official website for TE-FOOD is ico.tefoodint.com. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD.

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, DEx.top and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.