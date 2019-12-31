TEAM (TokenStars) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,746.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $218,377.00 and approximately $7,746.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. In the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007756 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

