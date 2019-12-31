Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE TS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. 61,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. Tenaris has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Tenaris’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 65.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,241,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,532,000 after buying an additional 2,860,516 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 10.9% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,212,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,929,000 after buying an additional 1,401,206 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 836.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,384,000 after buying an additional 997,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 85.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,424,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,489,000 after buying an additional 658,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 73.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 606,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 256,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

