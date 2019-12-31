Terracoin (TRC) Price Reaches $0.0259

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $594,315.00 and approximately $499.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,208.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.96 or 0.02856444 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00568530 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00019993 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000500 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000232 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

