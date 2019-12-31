Tesla (TSLA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA):

12/30/2019 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $190.00 to $210.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $370.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

12/6/2019 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $500.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $191.00 to $222.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $372.00 to $423.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $346.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/22/2019 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $249.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $260.00 to $290.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2019 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

11/1/2019 – Tesla had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $414.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.19. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $435.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $158,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,681 shares of company stock valued at $32,976,113 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

