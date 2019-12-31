Tezos Price Tops $1.35 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Tezos has a market capitalization of $936.41 million and approximately $40.60 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00018526 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003507 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

