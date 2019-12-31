Tezos Trading Down 9% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Tezos has a market capitalization of $937.59 million and approximately $43.00 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00018695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003670 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

