THORChain (RUNE) Achieves Market Cap of $8.80 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $247,822.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0726 or 0.00001005 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00190543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01333191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00121005 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,207,649 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

