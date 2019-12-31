Thore Cash (TCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29,488.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $29,488.00 and approximately $35,021.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00574795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011433 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010415 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000280 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.