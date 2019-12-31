ThoreNext (THX) Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, ThoreNext has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $101.09 million and approximately $182,350.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for approximately $4.67 or 0.00064611 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00190543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01333191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00121005 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

