Thunder Token (TT) Trading 29.4% Higher Over Last Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Upbit. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $18.31 million and $1.95 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 29.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.56 or 0.06004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029847 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036329 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001915 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001222 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

