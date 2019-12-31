TigerCash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.28 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. TigerCash has a market cap of $141,015.00 and approximately $11.28 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens.

The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

