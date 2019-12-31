Tokes (TKS) Market Capitalization Tops $99,802.00

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 59.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. Tokes has a market cap of $99,802.00 and $20.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tokes has traded 63.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tokes token can now be purchased for $0.0754 or 0.00001047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokes alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023272 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000785 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tokes Profile

TKS is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 49,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,322,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is tokesplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Tokes

Tokes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.