TOKPIE (TKP) Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $42,748.00 and $57.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 74.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000246 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,331,940 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

TOKPIE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

