TOKYO Price Reaches $0.0002 (TOKC)

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. TOKYO has a market cap of $41,183.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKYO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TOKYO has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024072 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001257 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008875 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

TOKYO Profile

TOKYO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 381,893,977 coins and its circulating supply is 272,697,251 coins. TOKYO’s official website is tokyocoin.xyz/info. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TOKYO

TOKYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

