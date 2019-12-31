TouchCon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,429.00 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $20,429.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and STEX. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TouchCon alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00050967 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00335240 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013900 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003484 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010033 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 757,845,348 coins and its circulating supply is 233,158,570 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo.

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TouchCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TouchCon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.