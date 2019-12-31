TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in TPI Composites by 75.0% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 36.0% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 196,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TPI Composites by 70.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the second quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in TPI Composites by 62.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 328,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 125,833 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $650.14 million, a P/E ratio of 230.25 and a beta of 1.64.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $383.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

