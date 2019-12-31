Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.43.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $30.37. 1,053,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,714,353. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $60.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 15.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,454 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 12.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 263,286 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 25.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 68,296 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $363,821,000 after purchasing an additional 297,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,907 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.