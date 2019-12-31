TrueChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.77 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinBene, OKEx and Bithumb. TrueChain has a total market cap of $16.98 million and approximately $11.77 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.13 or 0.06042196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029863 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036078 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001273 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene, Bithumb, DragonEX, ZB.COM and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.