TrustVerse Trading Up 0.3% This Week (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. TrustVerse has a market cap of $3.16 million and $1.58 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.66 or 0.06042938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036500 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001917 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001246 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,565,728 tokens. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

