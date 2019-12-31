Ubex (UBEX) 1-Day Volume Hits $448,476.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $998,271.00 and approximately $448,476.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Fatbtc and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.13 or 0.06042196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029863 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036078 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex.

Ubex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy, Fatbtc, BitMart, LBank, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

