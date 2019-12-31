Ultra (UOS) Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Ultra has a total market cap of $5.69 million and $27,844.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,225.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.02862318 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005446 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00570213 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,536,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

